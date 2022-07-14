At 12.30pm, the FBM KLCI rose by 3.74 points to 1,415.06 from yesterday's close of 1,411.32. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 ― The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended the morning trading session on a positive note, mirroring the uptrend in the regional markets amidst volatility in the global equities markets, a dealer said.

At 12.30pm, the FBM KLCI rose by 3.74 points to 1,415.06 from yesterday's close of 1,411.32.

The benchmark index opened 2.49 points lower at 1,408.83 and advanced to as high as 1,416.90 during the session.

However, on the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 364 to 267, while 400 counters were unchanged, 1,245 untraded and eight others suspended.

Turnover stood at 980.31 million units worth RM493.79 million.

ActivTrades trader Anderson Alves said global markets were volatile following the higher-than-expected United States (US) Consumer Price Index data, which saw inflation rise to 9.1 per cent year-on-year.

“Traders are now expecting the US Federal Reserve to potentially hike rates by 100 basis points in the wake of the data as inflation concerns intensify,” he told Bernama.

Back home, Bursa heavyweights Maybank rose one sen to RM8.62, Public Bank and IHH Healthcare increased two sen to RM4.39 and RM6.44, respectively, Petronas Chemicals added 12 sen to RM8 and CIMB stayed flat at RM5.09.

Of the actives, Metronic increased 2.5 sen to 9.5 sen, TWL and Widad eased half-a-sen each to six sen and 36.5 sen, respectively, Dagang NeXchange was up half-a-sen to 73 sen and Jade Marvel stayed flat at 84.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went up 15.93 points to 10,039.53, the FBM Emas Shariah Index ticked up 20.01 points to 10,059.94, the FBM 70 was 6.90 points lower at 12,030.50, the FBMT 100 Index improved 18.58 points to 9,804.55 and the FBM ACE edged up 16.15 points to 4,555.13.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index advanced 21.20 points to 16,041.40, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.62 of-a-point higher at 167.33, while the Plantation Index weakened 24.58 points to 6,662.12. ― Bernama