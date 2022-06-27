A general shot of the Bursa Malaysia index taken at RHB Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur May 14, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Bursa Malaysia was higher at midday today, lifted by continuous buying interest, led by the technology stocks, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 1.43 points to 1,438.13 from Friday’s close of 1,436.70.

The benchmark index opened 2.12 points higher at 1,438.82, and moved between 1,431.65 and 1,441.03 throughout the morning trading session.

The overall market breadth was positive as gainers outpaced losers 455 to 317, while 366 counters were unchanged, 1,170 untraded and 55 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.67 billion units worth RM774.09 million.

In a note, Public Investment Bank Bhd said that the uptrend in the United States stock market had set the pace for a broad global rally, with the FTSE All-World Index of developed and emerging market shares posting a 4.7 per cent gain.

Meanwhile, an analyst said the technology sector continues to be in the limelight today following the overnight rally on the Nasdaq.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.60, Public Bank dipped one sen to RM4.42, Petronas Chemicals was down five sen to RM9.20 and Tenaga fell 15 sen to RM8.04, while IHH added eight sen to RM6.50 and CIMB rose two sen to RM4.92.

Of the actives, Green Packet was flat at 6.5 sen, Reach Energy dropped one sen to 7.5 sen, and Dagang Nexchange rose three sen to 79.5 sen.

On the index board, FBM Emas Index was 26.84 points stronger at 10,284.23, FBM 70 gained 80.34 points to 12,524.49, FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 36.26 points to 10,450.90, FBMT100 Index widened 22.89 points to 10,021.07 and FBM ACE strengthened 69.09 points to 4,838.98.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 41.64 points to 16,006.12 and the Industrial Products and Services Index rose by 0.13 of-a-point to 183.50, while the Plantation Index was down 7.05 points to 6,910.68. — Bernama