KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives closed higher today, tracking the underlying cash market performance.

At the close, June 2022 rose 12.0 points to 1,437.0, July 2022 and September 2022 gained 11.5 points each to 1,436.50 and 1,426.5, respectively, and December 2022 climbed 9.0 points to 1,427.00.

Turnover slid to 6,380 lots from 7,718 lots on Thursday, while open interest narrowed to 42,886 contracts from 43,648 contracts previously.

At 5pm, the FBM KLCI increased 5.65 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 1,436.70 from Thursday’s close of 1,431.05. — Bernama