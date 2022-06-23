Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg speaks during the launch of the Fifth International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (Idecs) 2022 in Kuching June 21, 2022. — Picture by Sarawak Information Department

KUCHING, June 23 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today said the state government is committed to maintaining a stable and conducive business and investment environment for sustainable growth of the upstream and downstream activities of the state’s oil and gas industry.

He said he is optimistic that the state can chart its way forward confidently under the Gas Distribution Blueprint to further spur development in the oil and gas industry.

“As energy plays a key role in this development, therefore, it is critical for us to ensure long term sustainability of our energy source,” he said when closing the Sarawak Oil and Gas, Services and Equipment (OGSE) Roadshow 2022 organised by the State Planning Unit (SPU) and Malaysian Petroleum Resources Corporation Sdn Bhd at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

He added as tackling climate change grows increasingly urgent, the global energy landscape is witnessing a major transformation towards affordable, reliable, and clean energy.

“For this reason, there is no choice between protecting the environment and growing the economy,” he said.

The state premier also called on OGSE companies in Sarawak to tap into the opportunities, particularly the OGSE Development Grant, export promotion and human capital development, under the National OGSE Industry Blueprint 2021-2030.

He said various initiatives have been introduced in the blueprint to facilitate OGSE companies to move into higher value and sustainable verticals.

“These initiatives will help our industrial players to harness efficiency and grow their business sustainably to compete abroad and across sector, widen industry stream and profitability,” Abang Johari said.

Abang Johari said the signing of an agreement later between Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), Petronas, Sarawak Shell Berhad and PTTEP HK Offshore Limited, to build Sarawak Integrated Sour Gas Evacuation System (SISGES) project in Bintulu is a significant milestone for Sarawak to ensure a sustainable gas supply for both industry and domestic market.

“With the availability of gas supply, we will be able to spur and diversify our economic growth towards high value downstream industry besides creating new industries,” he added.