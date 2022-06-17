At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 21.77 points to 1,451.0 from yesterday's close of 1,472.77. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon in tandem with regional peers as global equities were weighed by recent measures taken by central banks worldwide, a dealer said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 21.77 points to 1,451.0 from yesterday's close of 1,472.77. It opened 11.84 points lower at 1,460.93.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 798 to 146, while 289 counters were unchanged, 1,046 untraded, and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.74 billion units worth RM991.20 million.

ActivTrades trader Anderson Alves said global growth fears continued to linger in markets and investors are continuously reassessing growth expectations against the current economic backdrop.

Bursa Malaysia heavyweights Maybank and Public Bank fell five sen each to RM8.67 and RM4.50, respectively, Petronas Chemicals slid 10 sen to RM9.53 and IHH Healthcare lost eight to RM6.26.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy stayed flat at five sen, Hibiscus Petroleum decreased eight sen to RM1.09, Dagang NeXchange lost 2.5 sen to 81.5 sen, while Top Glove gained two sen to 99.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slipped 153.15 points to 10,341.44, FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 186.97 points to 10,476.66, FBM 70 lost 155.50 points to 12,484.64, FBM ACE dipped 101.44 points to 4,713.30, and the FBMT 100 Index fell 145.27 points to 10,081.95.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased 169.63 points to 16,189.64, the Plantation Index shed 154.05 points to 7,164.02, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 3.54 points lower at 185.28. ― Bernama