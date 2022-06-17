At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 20.56 points to 1,452.21 from yesterday's close of 1,472.77. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning on heavy selling pressure across the board, taking the cue from the overnight steep fall on Wall Street, a dealer said.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 20.56 points to 1,452.21 from yesterday's close of 1,472.77. It opened 11.84 points lower at 1,460.93.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 697 to 143, while 281 counters were unchanged, 1,158 untraded, and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.19 billion units worth RM585.79 million.

Heavyweights Maybank fell three sen to RM8.69, Public Bank was down by four sen to RM4.51, Petronas Chemicals slid 11 sen to RM9.52, and IHH Healthcare lost 10 sen to RM6.24.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy was flat at five sen, Hibiscus Petroleum decreased nine sen to RM1.08, Dagang NeXchange shed 1.5 sen to 82.5 sen, and Bintai Kinden declined one sen to nine sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slipped 141.30 points to 10,353.29, FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 175.01 points to 10,488.62, FBM 70 lost 120.34 points to 12,519.80, FBM ACE dipped 49.74 points to 4,765.0, and the FBMT 100 Index fell 132.16 points to 10,095.06.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index weakened 152.43 points to 16,206.84, the Plantation Index lost 164.10 points to 7,153.97, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 3.63 points lower at 185.19. ― Bernama