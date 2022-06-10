Malaysia’s manufacturing sales grew 13.2 per cent to RM147.9 billion compared to the same month in 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Malaysia’s manufacturing sales grew 13.2 per cent to RM147.9 billion compared to the same month in 2021, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the growth in sales value for April 2022 was driven predominantly by the electrical and electronics products subsector (21.9 per cent), particularly in the computer, electronic and optical products industries.

“The expansion was also attributed to the food, beverages and tobacco products subsector (14.9 per cent), supported by food products manufacturing, as well as the petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products subsector (6.7 per cent), mainly in the making of coke and refined petroleum products,” he said in a statement today.

Sales value for export-oriented industries accounted for 72.4 per cent of total sales value, recording an increase of 14.5 per cent, while domestic-oriented industries posted an increment of 10.0 per cent in April 2022 versus the same month in 2021.

The growth in the sales value for export-oriented industries parallels the trend in the external trade exports with favourable price factors.

On a month-on-month comparison, export-oriented and domestic-oriented industries grew 2.6 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

Total employees in the manufacturing sector in April 2022 was 2.29 million, a rise of 2.5 per cent versus 2.23 million in April 2021.

“The increase was contributed by the electrical and electronic products sector (5.2 per cent), transport equipment and other manufactured products sector (3.0 per cent) and wood, furniture, paper products and printing sector (2.7 per cent),” he added.

April 2022 salaries and wages paid amounted to RM7.71 billion, a 4.5 per cent rise, or RM329.2 million, against the same month a year ago.

The sales value per employee rose by 10.4 per cent to RM64,562 versus RM58,454 in April 2021, while the average salaries/wages per employee was RM3,367 in April 2022. — Bernama