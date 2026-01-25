KUANTAN, Jan 25 — A teacher suffered losses amounting to RM325,000 after falling victim to a phone scam syndicate, involving individuals impersonating officers from the Anti-Money Laundering Crime Investigation Team.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 38-year-old woman received calls from the suspects, who alleged that she had opened multiple bank accounts in Johor, and was involved in money laundering activities.

He said the victim was instructed to transfer money, purportedly as bail, into several bank accounts provided by the suspects.

Yahaya added that the woman made 21 transactions, involving her personal savings and bank loans, to five different bank accounts, between Sept 29 and Nov 4, 2025.

“The victim only realised she had been scammed after she was unable to contact the suspects, her calls were blocked, and the money was not returned as promised,” he said.

He also advised the public to remain calm when receiving calls from unknown individuals, particularly those claiming to represent enforcement agencies or financial institutions.

“The public should verify any account numbers through https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making transactions. Those who suspect they have been scammed should immediately contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997,” he said. — Bernama