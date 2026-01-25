KOTA BHARU, Jan 25 — Although the amounts may seem small, the practice of giving duit kopi (coffee money - bribe) at border crossings can pose a serious threat to national security.

The Immigration Department said it is determined to stamp out the practice and will transparently investigate all allegations of small bribes involving its officers, with firm action to follow, including referrals to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Its director-general, Datuk Zakaria Shaaban, said the department welcomes public complaints on the issue, whether by phone or via the whistleblower channel on its official website.

“Each complaint will be reviewed by the Integrity Division, and any officers involved will be investigated.

“If the officers are found to have accepted bribes as alleged, the case will be referred to the MACC for legal action under the MACC Act 2009,” he told Bernama recently.

Zakaria added that the Integrity Division’s Compliance Unit conducts regular surprise inspections at sensitive locations to prevent misconduct.

Addressing concerns that border integrity issues could harm the country’s reputation with tourists and international partners, Zakaria said the matter is being tackled through government policies and the department’s operations.

“This includes highlighting integrity as a core National Security Value under the 2021-2025 National Security Policy, recognising it as essential to maintaining Malaysia’s sovereignty, peace and prosperity.

“Immigration has implemented an Anti-Bribery Management System since 2017 in line with the government’s anti-corruption policy, and was also selected by the Malaysian Institute of Integrity as a pilot agency for the Integrity and Governance Management System, as part of efforts to uphold integrity and good governance in the public sector,” he said.

The department also clarified that officers suspected of misconduct related to the arrival of immigrants were not simply transferred without investigation, adding that the move is intended to prevent their access to ongoing probes before further action.

“After the internal investigation is completed, disciplinary action will be taken under the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993, or the officer may be prosecuted in court under existing laws,” he said. — Bernama