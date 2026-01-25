PETALING JAYA — PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari has pushed back against Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohd. Shukri Ramli’s successor Abu Bakar Hamzah, over the latter’s proposal to reinstate three former PAS assemblymen as independents.

He said the Perlis MB should focus on governing the state instead of interfering in party matters.

In a Facebook post today, Ahmad Fadhli said the three former PAS assemblymen had their memberships terminated for breaching party discipline, as stipulated in PAS’s constitution, and that the party cannot compromise on such disciplinary issues.

“PAS cannot compromise on disciplinary issues like this,” he said.

He added that Abu Bakar, who is from Bersatu, should concentrate on running the state and warned that he could end up being the shortest-serving Perlis menteri besar in history if he continued to meddle in party affairs.

Yesterday Abu Bakar was reported as saying that Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Saad Seman (Chuping) should be reinstated as elected representatives even if they remain as independents, according to Utusan Malaysia.

Ahmad Fadhli also took a swipe at Abu Bakar by recalling the menteri besar’s political conduct in November 2023, when he allegedly “declared war” on Perlis leadership after not being appointed to the state executive council.

“If PAS wants to play politics, the six PAS assemblymen can declare ‘war’ like the menteri besar himself once did,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that PAS assemblymen and the party are different from Abu Bakar’s party and that “the people come first.”

The seats of Ridzuan, Fakhrul Anwar and Saad were declared vacant after PAS terminated their memberships following allegations that they had withdrawn support for then-menteri besar Shukri Ramli.