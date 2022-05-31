At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.88 points to 1,541.14 from yesterday’s close of 1,543.02. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-morning, dragged down by financial services counters led by Maybank and Public Bank.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.88 points to 1,541.14 from yesterday’s close of 1,543.02.

The benchmark index opened 1.33 of-a-point higher at 1,544.35.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 370 to 321, while 359 counters were unchanged, 1,229 untraded and 42 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.06 billion units worth RM558.20 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd believes the momentum may persist in technology stocks.

“Also, we expect the easing of restrictions in China should boost the sentiment in recovery-themed stocks. We also expect traders to continue focusing on the oil and gas sector on the back of firmer Brent crude price,” the firm said.

Among the heavyweights, both Maybank and Public Bank lost 1.0 sen to RM8.97 and RM4.58, respectively, Petronas Chemicals slid 4.0 sen to RM9.96, Tenaga Nasional fell 5.0 sen to RM9.20, while IHH Healthcare rose 2.0 sen to RM6.57.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy shed half-a-sen to 8.0 sen, Ta Win decreased 1.0 sen to 10.5 sen, both G3 Global and MNC Wireless were flat at 5.5 sen and 1.5 sen, respectively, while Yong Tai added 2.5 sen to 9.0 sen.

On the index board, FBM ACE shed 55.40 points to 5,140.77, FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 2.44 points to 11,382.82, FBM Emas Index down 6.02 points to 10,985.15, FBMT 100 Index slipped 5.54 points to 10,685.16, while FBM 70 increased 23.64 points to 13,137.74.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.97 of-a-point weaker at 198.78, the Plantation Index fell 23.04 points to 7,919.73, and the Financial Services Index dropped 11.28 points to 16,590.31. ― Bernama