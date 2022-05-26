A view of the Kuala Lumpur skyline January 10, 2018. The KL Tower can be seen in the centre, with KLCC on the right and the Exchange 106 skyscraper, which is still under construction, on the left. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The International Trade and Industry Ministry’s (Miti) success in attracting new investments through various trade missions will ultimately boost the growth of the country’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), according to the SME Association of Malaysia.

Association president Ding Hong Sing said the SMEs would grow through collaborations or provisioning of products or services to these companies.

“It (the renewed interest from foreign investors) is timely as SMEs continue to look at strategies to recover and grow from the impact of the pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

Expressing the association’s appreciation for Miti’s exhaustive work, Ding said Malaysia is currently experiencing renewed interest from foreign investors due to the various trade missions led by the ministry as it continues to explore new and value-adding sectors.

Ding further said that the continual growth of SMEs in Malaysia augurs well for the economy with the prospect of increased job opportunities as well as contribution to the country’s objective of achieving a high-income nation status by 2025. — Bernama