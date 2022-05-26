The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 26 ― Apple Inc is raising the overall compensation budget for its US employees amid broadening inflationary pressures and a push for unionisation, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported yesterday.

The starting pay for hourly workers in the United States will rise to US$22 (RM96.74), or higher based upon the market, a 45 per cent increase from 2018 levels, WSJ said, citing an internal email.

The change in compensation comes as some current and former workers have criticised the company's working conditions online last year.

Workers at its Atlanta store had filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company's first US store to unionise amid a wave of labour activity at other major firms. Apple informed some of its workers yesterday their annual reviews would be advanced by three months and the new pay will take effect in early July, according to the WSJ report, which added that the iPhone maker also plans to increase the starting salaries across the United States. ― Reuters