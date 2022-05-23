KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — M Rail Technics Sdn Bhd (MRail), a 70 per cent owned subsidiary of Destini Bhd, had accepted a contract from the Ministry of Transport worth RM531.39 million for the Level 4 maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of 35 trainsets operated by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) for the next four and a half years.

In a statement today, Destini said that by securing the contract, the company has taken a significant step forward in enhancing its position and capabilities in the rail industry.

“Level 4 MRO for electric trainsets is an important exercise that is required to be done based on a train’s operational time or kilometre in service and the electric trainsets are required to undergo Level 4 MRO to ensure its safety and reliability during service.

“Every trainset will undergo a comprehensive MRO activity which comprises complete disassembly of major components, detailed inspections and replacement of parts as required,” it said. M Rail is a 70:30 joint venture company between Destini and KTMB Technics Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KTMB, and it was established with the intention of providing heavy MRO services for the rail segment in Malaysia and potentially the region.

Moving forward, Destini has plans to further strengthen its capabilities in the rail segment by leveraging on its partnerships with KTMB as well as other technical partners such as Siemens Mobility Sdn Bhd and Indonesia state-owned PT Industri Kereta Api, according to the statement.

“These collaborations are intended to enable Destini to participate in more rail tenders locally and regionally,” it said. — Bernama