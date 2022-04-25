Prasarana to expand app collaborations in push towards cashless transactions

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) will expand its collaborations with even more applications, including e-wallet companies, in its digitalisation efforts and to simplify ticket and travel pass payment methods for public transport modes under its supervision.

Prasarana Group president and chief executive officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah said the effort is also a step to boost the facilities and user experience to attract public interest towards public transport.

“Collaborations like this are hoped to raise the total of daily commuters that was badly affected by Covid-19, in line with the country moving to the transition to the endemic phase,” he said during the launch of Prasarana’s collaboration with BonusKad Loyalty Sdn Bhd (BonusLink) here today.

At the launch, Prasarana signed an agreement with BonusLink that will enable commuters to purchase the My50 unlimited travel pass online and to make cashless transactions through the Blink app.

Mohd Azharuddin said the partnership was among the initiatives the company provided to commuters to purchase the MY50 unlimited travel pass that previously could only be bought in cash at Prasarana rail station counters.

Mohd Azharuddin said the three-month pioneer ‘proof of concept’ collaboration, which will begin on May 15, will use Blink as the main platform for purchasing and redeeming loyalty points as BonusLink members.

He said commuters who buy or redeem the My50 travel pass using Blink and have complete registration details will receive an e-voucher which they could print out and redeem for the travel pass at counters of 10 selected rail stations, including Masjid Jamek and Pasar Seni.

“If there is encouraging response, phase two will be implemented at all Rapid KL rail and bus stations, along with an upgraded online and cashless sales channel through the PULSE app by Prasarana,” Azharuddin said.

Meanwhile, BonusLink CEO Melvin Ooi said BonusLink members can enjoy point rebates of up to 40 per cent with each purchase of My50 travel pass using the AmBank BonusLink Visa card or any Visa card during the promotion period.

He believed that the collaboration was a good start in providing additional facilities for the country’s public transport services. — Bernama