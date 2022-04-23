Deputy minister: 12,278 businesses in Malaysia want to hold sales during festive season

People are seen wearing masks as they go shopping in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidifitri at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur, April 19, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA BERANG, April 23 — A total of 12,278 businesses nationwide have submitted applications to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) to hold sales since April 3 (the first day of Ramadan), said its Deputy Minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid.

He said that the initiatives of these businesses were praiseworthy because they could ease the financial burden of the people, especially the low-income group, to celebrate Aidilfitri soon.

“For example, today, a supermarket in Kuala Berang has reduced the prices of 200 products by between 10 and 20 per cent compared with normal days.

“The price cuts involve essential items such as baby formula, chicken, disposable diapers and kitchen items.

“I hope more business premises will organise sales soon because the application process has been simplified at the ministry level,” he told reporters after visiting a Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme here, today.

In the meantime, he said that, according to KPDNHEP records, 99,691 businesses nationwide had submitted applications to hold sales from Jan 1 to April 3.

Meanwhile, when asked whether KPDNHEP had received any reports from consumers on cheating cases during Ramadan sales, Rosol said the ministry had not received any report on the matter thus far.

“We concede that sometimes the traders don’t realise it when they stick the new price on the old ones. The consumer returned home and found the old price was cheaper than the new ones.

“If there is such a case, do inform us complete with proof, as we will investigate and take action.

“We hope that no traders will do such a thing because the penalty is very high if found guilty, namely, RM1 million for individuals and RM2 million for business companies under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011,” he added. — Bernama