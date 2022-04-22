Bursa Malaysia turns higher at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.17 points higher at 1,600.49 from yesterday’s close of 1,598.32.― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 ― Bursa Malaysia turned higher at mid-afternoon, supported by emerging buying interest in healthcare and utilities counters.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.17 points higher at 1,600.49 from yesterday’s close of 1,598.32.

The market bellwether opened 0.25 of-a-point easier at 1,598.07.

The overall market breadth, however, remained negative with losers outpacing gainers 531 to 340, while 385 counters were unchanged, 1,045 untraded, and 25 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 1.65 billion units worth RM1.15 billion.

Among heavyweight counters, both Maybank and Public Bank rose four sen to RM8.92 and RM4.71, respectively, IHH Healthcare added seven sen to RM6.61, while Petronas Chemicals lost eight sen to RM10.30 and Press Metal slid 15 sen to RM6.44.

Of the active stocks, Techna-X and Permaju fell half-a-sen each to 10 sen and nine sen, respectively, Dagang Nexchange eased four sen to RM1.05, while Widad and Ta Win were flat at 36.5 sen and 16 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 3.33 points to 11,120.31, the FBM Emas Index was 6.95 points weaker at 11,477.35, the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 44.06 points to 12,090.42, the FBM 70 reduced 79.21 points to 13,769.44, and the FBM ACE eased 55.12 points to 5,748.37.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index jumped 108.90 points to 16,820.77, while the Industrial Products and Services Index weakened 1.73 points to 214.82, and the Plantation Index shrank 12.97 points to 8,592.13. ― Bernama