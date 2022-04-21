Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.62 points to 1,595.37 from yesterday's close of 1,593.75. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― Bursa Malaysia has remained in positive territory at mid-morning on continued bargain hunting in financial-linked counters, led by Maybank, Public Bank and CIMB.

The barometer index opened 4.64 points firmer at 1,598.39.

On the broader market, however, losers edged past gainers 366 to 348, while 387 counters were unchanged, 1,161 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 1.25 billion units worth RM597.96 million.

Heavyweights Maybank added five sen to RM8.85, Public Bank gained one sen to RM4.66, CIMB increased five sen to RM5.14, Petronas Chemicals rose six sen to RM10.36 and IHH Healthcare grew two sen to RM6.54.

Of the actives, both Vizione and MNC Wireless inched up half-a-sen to 10.5 sen and three sen, respectively, and Tanco was up 2.5 sen to 34.5 sen, while Sapura Energy was flat at four sen and Fitters lost one sen to 13 sen.

On the index board, FBMT 100 Index increased 8.47 points to 11,102.75 and FBM Emas Index was 10.72 points firmer at 11,460.70, while FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 12.66 points to 12,118.919, FBM 70 shrank 0.85 of-a-point to 13,821.27, and FBM ACE lost 29.49 points to 5,780.40.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 72.60 points to 16,651.01, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.79 of-a-point to 215.97, and the Plantation Index added 1.30 points to 8,608.68. ― Bernama