Ringgit closes lower against US dollar on higher US yields

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The ringgit struggled against the US dollar today to close lower against the backdrop of another round of higher US yields, which prompted more buying interest for the greenback.

It was reported that the 10-year US Treasury yield topped 2.76 per cent on Monday morning, while the five-year and 30-year rates remained inverted.

“Meanwhile, China’s lockdown continues, and with coronavirus cases rising, there is no scope for reopening under the country’s zero-Covid policy.

“This is negative for countries with trade ties, including Malaysia, as the lockdowns will lead to a protracted period of lower consumer spending,” SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes told Bernama.

The ringgit was traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It weakened versus the British pound to 5.5201/5240 from 5.5026/5072 and depreciated vis-a-vis the Singapore dollar to 3.1004/1031 against 3.0953/0981.

The local unit eased versus the euro to 4.6210/6243 from 4.5858/5896 but rose against the Japanese yen to 3.3738/3764 from 3.4004/4034 on Friday. — Bernama