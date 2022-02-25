Serba Dinamik appoints two new independent directors

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd has appointed two new independent non-executive directors (INEDs) effective today to strengthen its board composition.

The newly appointed INEDs, Felix Chin Wui Choong and Ahmad Amryn Abd Malek, have been named as new members of the group’s audit committee as well as nomination and remuneration committee, the company said in a statement.

Chin, 54, is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, UK (CIMA) and Chartered Global Management Accountants, US (CGMA), a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA), and a certified internal quality auditor of Det Norske Veritas (DNV).

He has over 30 years of progressive experience and has held positions of chief financial officer, finance director, and financial controller in various business environments, both local and multinational corporations. He was an executive director of Ire-Tex Corporation Bhd prior to joining Malaysia Pacific Corp Bhd.

He is a global assessor for CIMA and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Joining Chin is former director of Ire-Tex Corporation Bhd, Ahmad Amryn, 48, who is a law graduate from Cardiff University of Wales, UK. He has vast experience for over 20 years in various industries, including telecommunications, information technology, plantation, and packaging.

“The appointment of the two new INEDs will strengthen the board composition and the group’s direction, especially in our current Practice Note 17 (PN17) status. Their extensive experience in accounting and legal is required to advise the whole process of PN17 regularisation,” said chairman Datuk Abdul Kadier Sahab. — Bernama