Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning, lifted by continuous bargain-hunting activities on selected heavyweights in the plantation and telecommunication sectors.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 5.45 points to 1,608.65 from 1,603.20 at yesterday's close. The index opened 6.72 points higher at 1,609.92.

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers 410 to 328, while 404 counters were unchanged, 1,096 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.51 billion units worth RM1.07 billion.

Among Bursa heavyweights, Sime Darby Plantation advanced 19 sen to RM4.83, KL Kepong bagged RM1.12 sen to RM26.72, Axiata added five sen to RM3.95, and TM gained 12 sen to RM5.60.

As for the actives, Vortex Consolidated rose one sen to eight sen and Dagang NeXchange firmed four sen to RM1.31, while SMTrack eased half-a-sen to 22 sen.

On the index board, FBM ACE improved 77.45 points to 6,353.51, FBM 70 increased 38.84 points to 13,796.21, FBM Emas Index bagged 40.02 points to 11,481.96, FBMT 100 Index advanced 36.45 points to 11,164.65, and FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 68.0 points to 12,238.10.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 19.54 points to 16,477.84, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.06 of-a-point better at 212.86, and the Plantation Index firmed 228.59 points to 7,900.63. ― Bernama