AirAsia signs MOU with Avolon to lease 100 VX4 eVTOL aircraft

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd (AirAsia), the aviation arm of Capital A Bhd, formerly known as AirAsia Group, has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Avolon, an international aircraft leasing company, to lease a minimum of 100 VX4 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Capital A chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said the eVTOL aircraft would allow AirAsia to further revolutionise air travel by providing advanced air mobility to a whole new range of passengers, connecting more efficiently in everyday lives.

“In addition to the eVTOL aircraft, Avolon, through its investment and innovation affiliate Avolon-e, will partner with AirAsia to commercialise zero-emissions eVTOL aircraft and develop an industry-leading urban air mobility (UAM) platform in Southeast Asia,” he said during the virtual MoU signing ceremony today.

He said Avolon and AirAsia would form a working group to pursue local certification, research potential market opportunities and infrastructure requirements for UAM.

Fernandes said AirAsia would also leverage its successful travel and lifestyle mobile app, AirAsia Super App, to help support and build an eVTOL ride-sharing platform with Avolon.

“In the VX4, we have identified what we believe will be the eVTOL aircraft of choice and we are thrilled to be the launch airline for the aircraft in Southeast Asia,” he said, adding that the rollout is expected by 2025.

Meanwhile, Avolon CEO Domhnal Slattery said the company would together develop a ride-sharing platform and bring the zero-emissions VX4 aircraft into service, positioning AirAsia as the operator of choice for sustainable air travel in the region.

The four-passenger and one pilot VX4 aircraft are projected to have speeds up to 321 kilometres per hour, a range over 100 kilometres near silent when in flight, zero operating emissions and low cost per passenger mile.

It is expected to open up advanced air mobility to a whole new range of passengers and transform the journey of travelling. — Bernama