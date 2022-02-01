Malaysia Productivity Corporation wants digital economy industry players to benefit from #MyMudah unit

Director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said the national and global economic landscapes have continued to shift in view of current developments where digital technology is one of the important factors affecting the change. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1— The Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) has asked digital economy industry players to take full advantage of the #MyMudah Unit set up at the Malaysia Digital Chamber of Commerce (MDCC) to increase their productivity and business performance.

Director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said the national and global economic landscapes have continued to shift in view of current developments where digital technology is one of the important factors affecting the change.

At the same time, he said digital technology has also affected productivity growth and business competitiveness.

“The Department of Statistics Malaysia data show that digital economy revenue totalled RM801.2 billion during the period of January-September 2021, an increase of 23.4 per cent compared to the same period the previous year.

“In light of this upward trend, business regulations related to the digital economy should be streamlined so that they support the environment and business-related activities,” he said in a statement today.

The Special Task Force to Facilitate Business and MPC have been tasked to spearhead the #MyMudah Unit initiative to alleviate unnecessary regulatory burdens on businesses.

Through the Economic Action Council meeting, the government has agreed to set up a #MyMudah Unit in business associations, ministries, government agencies, state governments, and local authorities to improve the business environment through regulatory review so that industry players are not burdened by high compliance costs.

Meanwhile, MDCC president Chris Daniel Wong called on members of the chamber to use the #MyMudah platform to air their opinion, as well as issues and challenges related to regulations so that productivity growth of the digital economy can increase faster and companies can be more competitive in the value chain. — Bernama