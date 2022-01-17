Iskandar Regional Development Authority boosts entrepreneurial spirit, helps 100 youths through youth entrepreneur scheme

JOHOR BARU, Jan 17 — The Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) strives to encourage the entrepreneurial spirit among youths in the state and to reduce unemployment through the Iskandar Malaysia Youth Entrepreneur Scheme (IMYES) grant assistance programme.

IRDA chief executive Datuk Badrul Hisham Kassim said a total of 100 youths have benefitted through the programme that had received a total grant of RM500,000.

He said the IMYES initiative was implemented by Iskandar Youth Hub Sdn Bhd through the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) fund by providing assistance to youth entrepreneurs, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“Participants received a grant of RM5,000 each and underwent skills training in eight modules, including entrepreneurship, finance, sales and marketing, and the latest trends in digitalisation.

“Participants are also given an allowance during training to prevent participants from feeling burdened or having to bear additional costs,” he said at the IMYES grant cheque presentation ceremony here today.

Badrul also said the IMYES programme was one of the initiatives taken by Iskandar Malaysia to ensure that the people in the region, especially youths affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, were given support in order to strengthen their socio-economic status.

“All 100 participants under the IMYES programme have completed their training today and will start or expand their businesses especially in the segment of food and beverage, business services, fashion and clothing, and agriculture, among others.

“These segments meet the tastes of today’s young people and the needs of customers and the local community,” he said. — Bernama