Bursa Malaysia Derivatives records new trading volumes in 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Bhd has announced that it has recorded an all-time high in trading volume for 2021, given the continued acceleration in its growth momentum throughout last year.

This has resulted in a record of achievements in 2021 for the highest yearly trading volume for Crude Palm Oil Futures Contract (FCPO) and the highest yearly trading volume for Options on Crude Palm Oil Futures (OCPO).

The exchange also recorded the highest daily trading volume for FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Futures, the highest monthly trading volume for Crude Palm Oil Futures (FCPO), as well as the highest yearly trading volume for all products combined.

“A record-high 18.4 million contracts were traded in 2021, in terms of total volume, surpassing the previous 18.2 million contracts registered in 2020.

“The FCPO contract continued to be actively traded, recording a strong performance of 15.6 million contracts traded in the year 2021, breaking the previous record of 14.6 million, an increase of 6.8 per cent,” it said in a statement today.

Greater interest in trading OCPO contracts by investors has resulted in a total volume of 95,205, an increase of 44 per cent from 66,066 contracts registered in the year 2020, it said.

“The FKLI trading volume rose to 66,887 contracts on May 27, 2021, the highest daily trading volume recorded, while FCPO contracts had the highest monthly trading volume at 1.7 million in June 2021, indicating significant interest in both products,” it said.

Aside from positive trading volume growth, the exchange said it constantly develops and improves product offerings to meet the demands of market participants for effective price risk management tools.

This has resulted in the successful launch of key products in 2021, which include the new East Malaysia Crude Palm Oil Futures (FEPO) Contract, the revamped Crude Palm Kernel Oil Futures (FPKO) Contract, as well as the revamped Three-Year Malaysian Government Securities Futures Contract (FMG3) and 10-Year Malaysian Government Securities Futures Contract (FMGA).

Furthermore, the After-Hours (T+1) Trading Session that was introduced on December 6, 2021, has seen a total of 51,513 contracts traded during the T+1 session in December 2021, contributing five per cent of the day and night average daily trading volume in the same period.

Bursa Malaysia Derivatives chief executive officer Samuel Ho said: “We are encouraged by the strong support from market participants and industry players to our products and services, which has resulted in our robust performance for 2021.

“With the availability of After-Hours Trading and upcoming products we plan to launch this year, we are confident that the exchange will continue to improve the Malaysian derivatives market ecosystem and create a vibrant marketplace for investors to seek new opportunities and hedge their portfolio.”

Investors who are interested to learn more about Derivatives Trading can visit www.bursamalaysia.com for more information. — Bernama