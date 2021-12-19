AirAsia Ride expands to Johor Baru, Ipoh, Seremban and Melaka

Airasia ride has announced its expansion into another four key cities, namely Johor Baru, Ipoh, Seremban and Melaka, aiming to provide greater convenience and competitive fares for the people there as well as better income opportunities for local drivers. — Picture from Twitter/@airasia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Airasia ride has announced its expansion into another four key cities, namely Johor Baru, Ipoh, Seremban and Melaka, aiming to provide greater convenience and competitive fares for the people there as well as better income opportunities for local drivers.

To celebrate the quadruple-debut, passengers in all four cities can enjoy limited RM1 rides daily from now until December 25, 2021.

“The promotional rides are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the period. Moreover, passengers in Johor Baru can enjoy free ride to and from Paradigm Mall in the city from now until December 21, 2021 with promo code FREERIDEPMJB.

“The airasia ride e-hailing service can be booked by simply clicking on the ‘Ride’ icon on the airasia Super App,” the company said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the launch, it also said that all airasia ride drivers in all cities it operates in will get a free AirAsia flight by just completing 30 trips between January 3 and 16, 2022, with total of 1,000 free flights up for grabs.

airasia ride Malaysia chief executive officer Lim Chiew Shan said with the expansion, customers not only get to enjoy the best travel and lifestyle deals, but also book their rides with lower fares of around 10-15 per cent less than the market all through one convenient platform on the airasia Super App.

“Our simultaneous expansion into Johor Baru, Ipoh, Seremban, and Melaka is a remarkable milestone, having successfully painted the cities red in the Klang Valley, Langkawi and more recently in Penang.

“Most importantly, we are proud to continue serving the local community and provide more job opportunities in these cities. Aligning with our ‘driver-forward’ strategy, coupled with our lowest commission rate in the industry, airasia ride drivers take home 85 per cent of the fares that they earn.”

Lim said drivers also have more freedom to choose their preferred frequency and volume of bookings without needing to worry about being penalised, allowing them to focus on their performance on the road while providing the best quality and safest service for each customer.

“We are launching a free flights campaign to further motivate our drivers, aside from many more incentives and opportunities to encourage everyone to join us on this exciting journey,” he said. — Bernama