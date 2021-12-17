Lani Darmawan to helm CIMB’s Indonesian unit as the group’s first female country CEO

Customers use cash machines at a branch of Malaysia’s CIMB Bank in Kuala Lumpur, in this February 7, 2013 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — CIMB Group Holdings Bhd has appointed Lani Darmawan as the president director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Indonesian subsidiary PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga). She will be the first female country CEO in CIMB Group.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, CIMB Group said the appointment will be effective on the date specified in CIMB Niaga’s extraordinary general meeting held today, subject to the Financial Services Authority of Indonesia’s approval.

Lani replaces Tigor M. Siahaan, who is currently serving his notice period.

Prior to this, Lani has been with CIMB Niaga since 2016 and was most recently the bank’s CEO of consumer business.

CIMB Group said she has been instrumental in the transformation of CIMB Niaga’s consumer banking business to better serve the needs of customers across Indonesia.

Chairman Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad said Lani’s strong leadership acumen, coupled with her extensive industry experience, strategic vision and constant customer focus, will further strengthen CIMB Niaga’s position as a leading banking franchise in Indonesia.

“Lani’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to promote diversity and inclusion in our leadership bench, in line with the group’s sustainability agenda,” he said.

CIMB Niaga is a 92.5 per cent indirectly held subsidiary of CIMB Group. — Bernama