PUTRAJAYA, Feb 8 — Malaysia and India recognise the significant progress made by Petroliam National Bhd (Petronas) and Gentari in India’s renewable energy and green hydrogen landscape in the energy sector.

In a joint statement issued today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi emphasised the vast potential for further collaboration in large scale solar energy initiatives, leveraging Malaysia’s expertise to drive clean energy solutions and achieve mutual net-zero ambitions.

“Malaysia appreciates India’s initiative in establishing the International Solar Alliance (ISA),” it said.

The leaders also acknowledged the strategic importance of the semiconductor industry to the global technology landscape and underlined the mutual benefit of strengthening bilateral synergy in this sector.

“They emphasised the importance of deepening cooperation to strengthen the semiconductor value chain focusing on technological innovation, workforce development, and supply chain stability to build a resilient and competitive ecosystem,” it stated.

Meanwhile, both prime ministers commended the cooperation initiatives underway, including cooperation between IIT-Madras Global and Advanced Semiconductor Academy of Malaysia as well as between the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association (MSI).

The statement said both leaders also applauded the formalisation of the Malaysia-India Digital Council (MIDC), recognising its potential as a key platform to advance digital cooperation, foster innovation, and explore collaborative projects in areas such as financial technology (fintech), e-governance, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure (DPI), and emerging technologies.

Anwar and Modi stated MIDC will serve as a strategic mechanism to strengthen bilateral digital engagement and support the digital transformation agendas of Malaysia and India.

The leaders welcomed the collaboration between NPCI International Limited (NIPL) and PayNet Malaysia to establish bilateral payment linkages.

“They noted that this integration will significantly enhance the ease of doing business and provide seamless, low-cost remittance and payment solutions for tourists, students, and small businesses, thereby enabling closer economic and people-to-people connectivity between Malaysia and India,” the statement said. — Bernama