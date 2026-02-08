PETALING JAYA, Feb 8 — Flames tore through a furniture factory in Sea Park this afternoon, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) confirmed receiving an emergency call at around 1.22pm and immediately mobilised 34 personnel from the Damansara Fire and Rescue Station.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 1.28pm to find a 100 x 50 square feet furniture factory along Jalan 20/1 engulfed in flames.

Senior Fire Superintendent II Mohamad Afzan Majid, the operation commander, said the crew is working to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Smoke from the factory has been visible from surrounding areas, prompting nearby residents and businesses to remain cautious.