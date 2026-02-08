KOTA KINABALU, Feb 8 — Tan Sri Simon Sipaun, a former Sabah state secretary and prominent human rights advocate, died today at age 88.

His death, at 10.41am at a private hospital in Kota Kinabalu, was confirmed by his son Ignatius Sipaun, The Star reported.

The cause was attributed to pneumonia and related health complications.

A wake will be held at Agut Jubili Lighthouse in Penampang, and his funeral Mass is scheduled for 10am Tuesday at the Church of Mary Immaculate.

Sipaun was Sabah State Secretary from 1988 to 1993, later the vice-chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) from 2003 to 2010, and after that, the first chairman of Proham, a civil society organisation formed by former Suhakam commissioners.

He was known for standing up for good governance, civil liberties, and Sabah rights.