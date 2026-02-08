KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Malaysia places emphasis on attracting long-term and value-oriented investments in critical minerals that strengthen value creation and upstream development, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

He said this also includes investments that support processing and greater participation by domestic enterprises.

“Malaysia views critical minerals as an increasingly important enabler of industrial activity and technological advancement in the global economy. We recognise the need for supply arrangements that are credible and dependable.

“Malaysia, therefore, seeks to work with partners to move beyond a purely extractive role and towards higher levels of value creation that are commercially viable and sustainable over time,” he said in his intervention at the Critical Minerals Ministerial Meeting in Washington, D.C, on Feb 4.

In this regard, Mohamad said Malaysia welcomes cooperation with governments, development finance institutions, and the private sector to mobilise capital, technology, and expertise through commercially viable arrangements.

He said such cooperation would help translate potential into a dependable supply and support broader industrial development.

He underscored that a pragmatic approach remains essential and that Malaysia will continue to promote a conducive and investment-friendly environment, as well as remain committed to constructive engagement with all partners in support of resilient global supply chains.

“As part of the global critical minerals supply chain, Malaysia recognises the shared interest of all countries in ensuring stable and reliable supply chains,” he said, adding that ensuring a sustainable and reliable supply of critical minerals is a shared responsibility. — Bernama