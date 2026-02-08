PUTRAJAYA, Feb 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today commended his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for India’s firm and unequivocal commitment to supporting peace efforts worldwide, including in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza.

At a joint press conference with Modi here today, Anwar emphasised that such commitment underscored India’s support for the global peace process.

Anwar said his discussions with Modi on regional and international issues went beyond routine diplomatic exchanges, reflecting a relationship built on trust and mutual understanding.

“It is an exchange between true friends, full of trust and understanding, and therefore, I must also take this opportunity to express my regards and thanks to him for his firm commitment to supporting all peace efforts throughout the world, be it in Ukraine, Russia or in the case of the Middle East, particularly in Gaza.

“His (Modi) commitment to support the peace process is unequivocal, and certainly I must therefore express my appreciation,” he said.

Anwar also said that he had agreed to support India’s decision to open a new consulate general in Kota Kinabalu.

“As a reflection of our strong relations, I have agreed to support the decision of the Government of India to open an Indian consulate in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah,” he said.

Separately, Modi said that India and Malaysia would deepen collaboration in counterterrorism, intelligence sharing and maritime security, while also expanding defence ties and cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies.

“In the area of security, we will strengthen our cooperation in counterterrorism, intelligence sharing and maritime security. We will also expand our defence cooperation, along with AI and digital technologies,” he said.

Addressing global issues, Modi emphasised that reforms of international institutions are essential amid rising instability and reiterated a firm stance against terrorism, calling for “no double standards and no compromise.”

Modi said that India’s plan to open a consulate in Kota Kinabalu would support the expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He expressed profound gratitude to Anwar and the people of Malaysia for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

Modi also extended a cordial invitation to Anwar to visit India in the near future.

In a joint statement by the Foreign Ministry, both leaders praised India’s steadfast engagement in the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Plus framework and welcomed the co-chairmanship with Malaysia on the Counter-Terrorism Working Group for the 2024-2027 term.

“The Leaders extended an invitation to all ADMM-Plus members to participate in the forthcoming Expert Working Group on Counter-Terrorism Tabletop Exercise (EWG CT TTX), co-chaired by India and Malaysia, and scheduled to be hosted by Malaysia in 2026,” it added. — Bernama