KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 8 — A sales executive lost RM50,750 after falling victim to a fake tender scam.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the 29-year-old woman was contacted on Feb 5 by a man posing as a government officer.

The suspect offered an urgent tender to supply chairs and tables for a primary school canteen in the Marang district.

“The suspect also gave her the number of an accomplice posing as a supplier, supposedly to secure the items at a lower price.

“Believing the offer, the victim transferred RM50,750 at 2.25 am yesterday into an account specified by the suspect using company funds,” he said in a statement today.

Azli said checks later showed that no such tender existed.

“Realising she had been scammed, the victim lodged a police report at 5.27 pm yesterday. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he added. — Bernama