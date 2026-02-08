GEORGE TOWN, Feb 8 — The Penang Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has issued two prohibition notices to contractors at a hospital construction site here following a fatal accident on February 6.

In a statement today, DOSH said the incident occurred at 11.42 am when an Indonesian male worker died after a cement truck he was driving overturned and fell into the basement construction site.

“The two notices prohibit the supply of Readymix Concrete by the companies involved, and restrict access to and from the concrete batching plant until the investigation is completed,” the statement read.

The Department added that investigations are in progress to determine the cause of the accident, and appropriate action will be taken under the prevailing Occupational Safety and Health laws.

DOSH also stressed that it takes all workplace accidents seriously and will not hesitate to take legal action against employers who fail to comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994. — Bernama