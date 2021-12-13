Sawit Kinabalu records pre-tax profit of over RM320m, highest in 25-year history

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the outstanding achievement of Sawit Kinabalu was gratifying, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — The Sabah government has commended the excellent performance of Sawit Kinabalu Group for recording the highest pre-tax profit in history of more than RM320 million this year, surpassing the projection of RM131 million.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the outstanding achievement of Sawit Kinabalu was gratifying, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected many economic sectors throughout the country.

He said Sawit Kinabalu has not only performed well in the business sector but also in carrying out its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“The company has reached out to all levels of society in almost all of Sabah through various channels of assistance, especially in terms of financial assistance.

“I hope they will continue to achieve excellent performance in business and continue their CSR activities, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said when launching the group’s 25th-anniversary celebration here today.

Commending the group for diversifying into property development, beef cattle and swiftlet farming, Hajiji said the initiative would ensure that Sawit Kinabalu remains relevant as the Sabah government’s investment arm in line with the state’s development roadmap.

“Despite confronting the pandemic, the market price of crude palm oil (CPO) reached more than RM5,000 per tonne this year, a history in the palm oil industry,” he said.

Hajiji said the group’s commitment to expanding its business activities was stipulated with the signing of three memoranda of understanding (MoU) with three organisations with educational backgrounds and sugar production from oil palm empty fruit bunches.

The Sabah government welcomes all industry players, regardless of government-linked companies (GLCs) or the private sector, to continue to be courageous and do their best to expand their business, especially by capitalising on the state’s resources, he said.

The chief minister, who is also Sawit Kinabalu group chairman, together with the board of directors, for the time has agreed in principle to make an early bonus payment to employees this month as a reward for the outstanding performance, as well as a source of encouragement for further success.

At the event, Hajiji received the International Institute of Plantation Management (IIPM) Honorary Fellow award for his significant contribution as chairman of the group of companies in ensuring sustainable development of the plantation industry, especially oil palm in Sabah.

The award was presented by IIPM deputy chairman Datuk Daud Amatzin.

Earlier, Hajiji witnessed the signing of three MoUs between Sawit Kinabalu Encotech and All Cosmos Industries Sdn Bhd; Sawit Kinabalu Sdn Bhd, and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM); and Sawit Kinabalu Sdn Bhd with IIPM Sabah Regional Chapter. — Bernama