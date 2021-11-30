Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning as bargain hunting continues

On the broader market, gainers outpaced decliners 625 to 262, while 330 counters were unchanged, 1,088 untraded, and 63 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-morning today as buying support continued in most indices, led by construction as well as industrial products and services counters, said an analyst.

At 11.13am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 7.39 points to 1,517.96 from 1,510.57 on Monday.

The benchmark index opened 2.01 points firmer at 1,512.58.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced decliners 625 to 262, while 330 counters were unchanged, 1,088 untraded, and 63 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.07 billion units worth RM1.45 billion.

Maybank IB Research said as earnings season comes to an end, investors will likely switch attention to macro headlines, which include slower economic growth and inflation.

“Glove makers will remain in the limelight but expect trading to be choppy.

“Technically, we expect the benchmark index to range between 1,500 and 1,530, with support levels at 1,500 and 1,483,” it said in a note.

The healthcare index was in profit-taking mode after an overbought session yesterday.

IHH was down two sen to RM6.58 and Top Glove dived 29 sen to RM2.90

In other heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.05, Public Bank added one sen to RM3.97, Tenaga and CIMB rose six sen each to RM9.32 and RM5.17 respectively, and Petronas Chemicals was up 21 sen to RM8.42.

Of the actives, ATA IMS erased five sen to 47 sen, followed by Top Glove, while Solution Group added four sen to 68 sen.

Among the top gainers, MPI rose RM20.00 sen to RM50.86, Genetec was RM1.82 higher at RM39.52, and F&N increased 92 sen to RM24.82.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index climbed 73.42 points to 11,128.29, the FBMT 100 Index rose 65.75 points to 10,805.99, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 83.53 points to 12,144.45.

The FBM 70 increased 140.19 points to 14,522.52 while the FBM ACE widened 59.00 points to 6,574.91. Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 3.28 points to 195.33, the Plantation Index was up 76.15 points to 6,432.47 and the Financial Services Index advanced 84.09 points to 15,127.50. — Bernama

US man suspected of killing his four kids

LOS ANGELES, Nov 30 — A US man who allegedly shot and killed his four young children and their grandmother was being questioned by police on Monday.

The four children, who were all under the age of 12, were declared dead at the scene in the small town of Lancaster, near Los Angeles.

The children’s grandmother, who was in her 50s, also died in the shooting on Sunday evening.

All five victims had gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, law enforcement officers said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office said Germarcus David, 29, had been arrested on suspicion of the multiple murders, and was being held on US$2 million (RM8.4 million) bail.

The Los Angeles Times reported that David is a security guard whose firearm licence had been cancelled.

The paper quoted a man named Waki Jones, who said he had been taking the two eldest of the children — Amaya, 12, and Demarcus, aged nine — to elementary school and daycare for several years.

“Amaya was a sweet girl...She was always protecting her brother, making sure he was safe at school,” Jones told the paper.

“It’s just unbelievable. I can’t believe they’re gone.”

Gun violence is a huge problem in the United States, fuelled by lax gun laws and an abundance of firearms, campaigners say.

Liberal attempts to restrict ownership are frustrated by a powerful minority in the pro-gun lobby, who point to the 2nd amendment to the US constitution which provides for the right to bear arms. — AFP