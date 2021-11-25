Sirim unveils trusted mark scheme to facilitate e-commerce in Malaysia

Sirim QAS International Sdn Bhd today launched the Sirim Trusted Mark Scheme for communications, electrical and hybrid products. ― IStock.com/AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Sirim QAS International Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sirim Bhd, today launched the Sirim Trusted Mark Scheme (STMS) for communications, electrical and hybrid products.

The STMS, based on the ISO/IEC 17065 Product Certification Scheme, enables certified retailers to display the Trusted Partner mark on their online shops on e-commerce platforms.

In a statement, Sirim Bhd president and group chief executive Datuk Ahmad Sabirin said STMS aims to help online retailers enhance the marketability of their products and increase traffic to their store, as well as empower consumers to make informed purchasing decisions, expanding their options for quality and safe products from trustworthy sources.

He said the introduction of STMS is a timely measure to address concerns about the legitimacy of online retailers, as e-commerce in Malaysia has grown for six consecutive quarters since March 2020.

“For instance, in 2020 there was a 112.5 per cent rise in the number of complaints related to online shopping compared with 2019.

“Also, buying electronic, electrical and multimedia products online carry a higher risk of items being faulty or not meeting standards. This could lead to operability problems as well as fire and safety hazards,” he said.

The STMS launch event took place at the Shah Alam Convention Centre today, where a memorandum of understanding exchange ceremony was also held with Lazada Malaysia to enable it to become Sirim QAS International’s official partner. — Bernama