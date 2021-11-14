BIMB’s fourth tranche sukuk issuance receives positive response

A bank staff speaks on the phone inside the Bank Islam branch office in Shah Alam November 13, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd’s (BIMB) fourth tranche of subordinated sukuk murabahah amounting to RM300 million issued on November 12, 2021, has received a positive response with orders being 2.32 times more than the issuance with a final pricing of 4.1 per cent.

BIMB group chief executive officer Mohd Muazzam Mohamed said proceeds from the issuance would ensure BIMB is adequately capitalised beyond the minimum regulatory capital requirements.

“The measure will further fortify our efforts to provide value to our customers as we embark on a new chapter for BIMB as a pure-play full-fledged Islamic Bank listed in Bursa Malaysia.

“We thank investors for their trust and confidence in BIMB Group as we move to an exciting future and catalyse the growth of the Islamic Banking industry,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Muazzam said the subordinated sukuk murabahah was issued under the Sukuk Murabahah Programme that was lodged with the Securities Commission Malaysia on September 6, 2018.

The programme issued its first tranche of RM300 million on November 2018, the second tranche of RM400.0 million on March 2020 followed by the third tranche of RM700 million on October 2020.

BIMB is also the principal adviser, lead arranger, lead manager and Shariah adviser for the Sukuk Murabahah Programme. — Bernama