Tokyo stocks open lower ahead of US jobs data

TOKYO, Nov 5 ― Tokyo stocks opened lower today in cautious trade ahead of key US payrolls data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.12 per cent or 36.34 points at 29,758.03 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.22 per cent or 4.46 points to 2,051.10.

“A wait-and-see attitude will likely grow ahead of US jobs data this evening, with trade expected to be within a narrow range,” senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

The dollar fetched ¥113.87 (RM4.16) against ¥113.73 in New York late yesterday.

Nintendo was up 0.28 per cent at ¥49,280 after the game giant upgraded its full-year net profit forecast but lowered its annual sales target for its Switch console, as a worldwide chip shortage continues to affect many industries.

Sharp was down 2.89 per cent at ¥1,309 after its second-quarter operating profit came in lower than market expectations.

Honda was down 1.56 per cent at ¥3,463 ahead of its earnings report due after the market close.

Japan's household spending in September was down 1.9 per cent year-on-year after a 3.0 per cent decline in August, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt strong market reaction. ― AFP