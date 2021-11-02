Bursa Malaysia remains positive at mid-afternoon

A view of the bursa stock market exchange board in RHB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur February 6, 2018. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Bursa Malaysia, which rebounded from yesterday’s losses to open higher today, remained in positive territory at mid-afternoon as bargain hunting continued to support the market.

At 3.02pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 8.19 points to 1,539.11 from from yesterday’s close of 1,530.92. It opened 1.29 points firmer at 1,532.21.

Sime Darby Plantation and Press Metal Aluminium contributed 3.23 points to the barometer index.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 568 to 407, while 395 counters were unchanged, 905 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.38 billion units worth RM1.53 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained added two sen to RM8.01, Public Bank improved one sen at RM4.05, IHH Healthcare added six sen to RM6.54, and Tenaga bagged five sen to RM9.65, while Petronas Chemicals shed five sen to RM8.30.

Sime Darby Plantation advanced 18 sen to RM4.18 and Press Metal perked seven sen to RM5.55.

Of the actives, Dagang NeXchange increased 2.5 sen to 79.5 sen, Top Builder slipped three sen to 2.5 sen, and AirAsia X lost 1.5 sen to six sen, while Kanger International and Ta Win were flat at four sen and 15.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index strengthened 72.55 points to 11,402.72, the FBMT 100 Index rose 65.86 points to 11,025.36, the FBM 70 went up 118.12 points to 15,087.91, the FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 91.83 points to 12,457.90, and the FBM ACE improved 6.25 points to 7,056.48.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.15 points to 203.29, the Plantation Index rose 80.65 points to 6,794.06, and the Financial Services Index advanced 41.15 points to 15,198.42. — Bernama