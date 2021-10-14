Bursa Malaysia ends lower on profit taking

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Bursa Malaysia closed lower on Thursday, with its key index declining 0.49 per cent due to profit-taking activities after seven days of gains.

The market was dragged down mainly by banking, plantation, and oil and gas heavyweights, said Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shrank 7.86 points to 1,592.52 from 1,600.38 at yesterday’s closing.

The bellwether index opened 1.28 points firmer at 1,601.66 — its highest level for the day — and fell as low as 1,588.63 during today’s trading.

Market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 531 to 453, while 444 counters were unchanged, 864 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover decreased to 4.17 billion units worth RM2.85 billion from 4.49 billion units worth RM3.34 billion on Wednesday.

Thong said crude palm oil (CPO), meanwhile, continued to defy consensus forecasts as it was settling at above RM5,000 per tonne.

“We believe this will still offer upsides for plantation stocks, hence buying opportunities.

“Supported by strong market volume, foreign buying and improving corporate earnings following the reopening of economy, we believe the index will continue with its ascension and expect the index to chart around the 1,595-1,605 range towards the weekend,” he told Bernama.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank slipped one sen to RM8.28 and Public Bank was flat at RM4.19, while Petronas Chemicals rose one sen to RM8.76 and IHH Healthcare increased two sen to RM6.76.

Among the actives, Serba Dinamik fell 2.5 sen to 38.5 sen, Kanger Inetrnational eased half-a-sen to 5.5 sen, and Hiap Teck bagged four sen to 66 sen.

Of the top losers, PMB Technology erased 44 sen to RM14.06, Petronas Dagangan dropped 40 sen to RM19.60, and Opcom decreased 35 sen to RM1.32.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index erased 31.75 points to 11,710.16, the FBMT 100 Index went down 37.83 points to 11,350.66, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 22.26 points to 12,808.59, the FBM 70 improved 19.96 points to 15,310.07, and the FBM ACE slipped 36.99 points to 7,161.36.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index trimmed 61.57 points to 15,655.93, the Industrial Products and Services Index bagged 0.49 of-a-point to 212.16, and the Plantation Index dropped 101.22 points to 6,996.85.

The Main Market volume narrowed to 2.94 billion shares worth RM2.47 billion compared with 3.30 billion shares worth RM3.03 billion on Wednesday.

Warrants turnover fell to 198.00 million units valued at RM18.84 million against 238.27 million units worth RM17.53 million yesterday.

The volume on the ACE Market rose to 1.02 billion shares worth RM356.01 million from 938.35 million shares worth RM284.93 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 579.81 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (931.02 million), construction (103.44 million), technology (353.78 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (63.08 million), property (24.57 million), plantation (41.08 million), REITs (9.22 million), closed/fund (27,300), energy (470.23 million), healthcare (46.40 million), telecommunications and media (23.45 million), transportation and logistics (63.77 million), and utilities (12.48 million). — Bernama