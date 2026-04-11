KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The Ministry of Plantation and Commodities has introduced an incentive amounting to RM3.5 million in an effort to support oil palm fresh fruit bunches (FFB) traders in obtaining the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification.

The Minister of Plantation and Commodities, Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad, said this is a proactive step by the government to help oil palm FFB traders meet current compliance requirements, while also strengthening the resilience of the national palm oil supply chain.

More than 3,000 eligible oil palm FFB traders nationwide are expected to benefit, subject to the stipulated terms and conditions, she said in a statement today.

She said applications for this incentive can be submitted to the MSPO Council starting April 15, 2026, through the e-MSPO system.

“The implementation of this initiative is in line with efforts to strengthen the comprehensive implementation of MSPO 2.0, while supporting the national agenda to ensure the Malaysian palm oil industry continues to develop sustainably, responsibly and resiliently,” she said.

The initiative reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the welfare of stakeholders and strengthen confidence in Malaysia’s palm oil sector in both domestic and international markets. — Bernama