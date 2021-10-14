AirAsia group renames airline holding company to AirAsia Aviation Ltd

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — AirAsia Group Bhd’s has renamed its wholly-owned subsidiary AirAsia Investment Ltd to AirAsia Aviation Ltd following a reorganisation exercise to create a distinction between the group’s airline and digital businesses.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, AirAsia Group said Bo Lingam, who is the former president (airlines) for AirAsia Group, is now group chief executive officer of AirAsia Aviation.

His role is to oversee the four airlines in the group, namely AirAsia Malaysia, AirAsia Philippines, AirAsia Thailand, and AirAsia Indonesia.

“This structural change helps facilitate strong projected growth in both airline and non-airline portfolio businesses.

“The AirAsia Aviation entity holds the group’s existing airline investments and paves the way for new airline ventures to be formed in due course,” said Lingam.

The company has also established a new AirAsia consulting division, tasked with reviewing new airline partnerships and franchise opportunities, he said.

“We look forward to the reopening of international borders as the next key milestone.

“We will continue to review new markets to operate from in the future, like Cambodia, where we can connect Asean once again with the best value fares and lifestyle offerings,” he added. — Bernama