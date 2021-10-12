Bursa Malaysia bounces back into positive territory

On the broader market, gainers outpaced decliners 450 to 440, while 446 counters were unchanged, 935 untraded and six others suspended. — File picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Gains in mainly the financial sector helped Bursa Malaysia to bounce back into positive territory at mid-morning today.

At 11.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) bagged 5.52 points to 1,576.34 compared with 1,570.82 at Monday’s close.

The bellwether index opened 1.52 points better at 1,572.34.

Turnover stood at 2.31 billion units worth RM1.33 billion.

Banking led heavyweights counters with Public Bank adding five sen to RM4.16, Maybank rising eight sen to RM8.24, CIMB increasing four sen to RM5.04, RHB Bank gaining nine sen to RM5.50, and HLFG climbing 22 sen higher at RM18.12.

Sime Darby advanced four sen to RM2.31 and Genting Malaysia was seven sen better at RM5.24.

As for the active counters, Kanger International, Sapura Energy, Serba Dinamik and Widad Group were flat at 6.5 sen, 10.5 sen, 40.5 sen and 40 sen, respectively.

KNM was half-a-sen higher at 23.5 sen while AirAsia Group slipped four sen to RM1.24.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was higher by 31.32 points at 11,603.60, the FBMT 100 Index edged up 32.84 points to 11,246.81, the FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 5.71 points to 12,680.58, the FBM 70 expanded 19.01 points to 15,215.04, and the FBM ACE declined 36.10 points to 7,170.61.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index soared 145.84 points to 15,499.30, the Industrial Products and Services Index bagged 0.46 of-a-point to 211.23, and the Plantation shed 35.15 points to 7,008.26. — Bernama