PUTRAJAYA, April 11 — The Social Welfare Department (JKM) has denied the involvement of its officer in a viral video on social media.

It said the individual referred to in the video is not a department officer and that it was not involved in any of the actions depicted.

“All JKM officers conducting investigations are subject to standard operating procedures, including identifying themselves, presenting their authority cards or official identification, and carrying out their duties in a professional and ethical manner.

“JKM takes seriously the spread of inaccurate information, which may cause confusion among the public and damage the department’s reputation,” it said a statement today.

The department also urged the public not to circulate unverified information.

“JKM welcomes any enquiries or referrals regarding its services via the Talian Kasih 15999, WhatsApp 019-261 5999, which operates 24 hours a day, or by contacting the nearest District Social Welfare Office (PKMD),” it said. — Bernama