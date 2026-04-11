KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in five states until 6pm today.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the adverse weather is expected to affect Kedah involving Kulim and Bandar Baharu, as well as Perak covering Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar and Batang Padang.

The same warning also covers Cameron Highlands in Pahang and Kuching in Sarawak.

In Sabah, the affected areas are the Interior Division involving Sipitang, Tenom, Nabawan, Keningau and Tambunan; the West Coast (Ranau); Tawau; Sandakan (Tongod); and Kudat (Kota Marudu). — Bernama