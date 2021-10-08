Sersol inks MoU with Dronology to explore drone business

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Sersol Bhd is looking at partnering with advanced unmanned systems manufacturer Dronology Sdn Bhd (DSB) to commercially promote DSB’s products and services.

In a statement, the coating manufacturer said its wholly owned subsidiary Sersol E-Solutions Sdn Bhd today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DSB to establish synergy in the development of a viable and sustainable business model and marketing programme.

DSB designs and manufactures products such as unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles and unmanned surface vehicles, most commonly known as drones.

“With the modern-day trade war between the United States and China, there is a void for drones to be manufactured in a neutral ground.

“The synergy between two companies will position DSB strategically to capture the ever-growing global market of US$127 billion (RM531 billion),” Sersol said.

The MoU is valid for a period of one year starting October 8, 2021, and may be further extended by mutual agreement by the parties. — Bernama