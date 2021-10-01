Exim Bank appoints ex-Mida chief Azman Mahmud as chairman

Datuk Azman Mahmud speaks during a press conference at the Malaysia Nikkei Business Forum 2017 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Kuala Lumpur November 30, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Datuk Azman Mahmud, who retired as Malaysian Investment Development Authority chief executive officer earlier this year, has been appointed as Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Bhd (Exim Bank) chairman effective today.

The government-owned development financial institution said he succeeds Datuk Feizal Mustapha, who ended his term with the bank earlier this year.

Azman, who spent over three decades at Mida, brings with him a wealth of experience especially in driving investments and potential business opportunities, with a keen focus on leading performance-driven and results-oriented teams, Exim Bank said in a statement today.

“His collaborative leadership within the corporate ecosystem and rich investment industry know-how will surely place him in good stead to guide the bank in the right direction, as it fulfils its mandate as the preferred financier and advisor of global businesses,” it said.

Apart from the chairmanship of Exim Bank, Azman also chairs the board of directors of Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Bhd, Privasia Technology Bhd, SME Aerospace (SMEA) Sdn Bhd, and UPM Holdings Sdn Bhd.

“He also holds various other board positions in GDEX Bhd and Kulim Technology Park Corp, in addition to being a member of a number of organisations related to the development of businesses and investments, such as Invest Sabah Bhd and Penjana Kapital Sdn Bhd,” it added. — Bernama