UK car output falls 27pc in August amid chip shortage

LONDON, Sept 30 ― British car production dropped by 27 per cent year-on-year in August as a lack of semiconductor chips continues to hurt the sector worldwide, a trade industry body said today.

The timing and duration of summer shutdowns at certain plants also pushed down output, which stood at 37,246 cars, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

There were big drops in the number of vehicles exported to Australia, the United States and China, whilst sales to the EU were only down 4.9 per cent, and vehicles destined for domestic buyers rose 3.3 per cent, figures showed.

“Carmakers and their suppliers are battling to keep production lines rolling with constraints expected to continue well into 2022 and possibly beyond,” said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes. ― Reuters