MyCEB urges govt to reopen fully vaccinated business events industry soon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) is urging the government to reopen the fully vaccinated business events industry as soon as possible.

In a statement today, MyCEB said business events activities brought a huge direct economic impact to the country while also contributing to content creation, exchange of ideas, professional development, investment opportunities, job creations and long-lasting legacy affect to the community.

MyCEB said as a testament, it had supported 2,600 events from 2010 to 2020, which translated to RM16.7 billion in estimated economic impact.

It also said the last few months have seen the business events industry rising to the occasion as “frontliners” whereby around 20 purpose-built convention centres around the country have served the nation as mega vaccination centres, including hundreds of business event volunteers helping millions of Malaysians to get their vaccine doses.

“Unfortunately, since the pandemic, Malaysia has recorded 57 postponements and 66 cancellations of international events.

“Despite the challenging times, MyCEB continues to work with the stakeholders in bidding for international events whereby 164 business events have been secured from 2022 to 2030,” it said.

Chief executive officer Datuk Seri Abdul Khani Daud said it was crucial that the government understand that business events can operate safely and responsibly under strict standard operating procedures and should be categorised as business activity.

“The industry is ready to operate safely by providing a controlled, regulated and secure environment for the commencement of business events,” he said.

Abdul Khani added that MyCEB is prepared to take the lead in working with the industry in implementing the gradual reopening of the fully vaccinated business events industry with the necessary precautions in place.

“The business events industry must be reopened without further delay, as Malaysia’s business events venues and facilities offer controlled environments which will ensure successful and safe events,” he said. — Bernama